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NBCC earns 5,779 crore from sale of commercial spaces at Bharat Business Park

NBCC earned ₹5,779 crore from an e-auction for commercial space at Bharat Business Park, with strong interest from MNCs and a focus on sustainability.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited has earned 5,779 crore from the sale of commercial space at the upcoming Bharat Business Park (BBP) in Sarojini Nagar, marking its highest-ever single e-auction realisation.

NBCC earns 5,779 crore from sale of commercial spaces at Bharat Business Park

An official who asked not to be identified, said that two of the towers in the complex were bought by Russian bank Sberbank.

The e-auction offered about 2.34 million square feet (sq-ft) across eight towers, of which around 1.4 million sqft in five towers was sold on a freehold basis. International and domestic MNCs, corporates, institutional buyers and some public sector undertakings participated in the auction.

According to NBCC, “The e-auction resulted in a total sale value of around 5,779 crore, based on highest bid rates for super built-up area of approximately 1.4 million sq-ft auctioned in five towers.”

The average sale rate was 41,207 per sq-ft, 5% higher than the reserve price.

This auction comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects in the national capital on March 8. The building is expected to be ready in two years.

The proceeds will be used to finance seven GPRA (general pool residential accommodation) redevelopment projects at Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Mohammadpur, Sriniwaspuri, Kasturba Nagar and Thyagaraj Nagar.

The company said the monetisation model supports project completion timelines and financial obligations while enabling large-scale urban redevelopment.

“With only limited inventory remaining, the second phase of e-auction presents a rare chance for corporates to own their landmark commercial space,” NBCC said.

The company added that the scale of participation, price discovery and conversion rates achieved reflect growing investor interest in government-backed commercial real estate projects.

 
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