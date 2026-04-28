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NCB gets 2 days' transit remand from Delhi court to take drug trafficker to Mumbai

NCB gets 2 days' transit remand from Delhi court to take drug trafficker to Mumbai

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 10:07 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed a two-day transit remand to NCB to take notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola to Mumbai.

NCB gets 2 days' transit remand from Delhi court to take drug trafficker to Mumbai

Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bharadwaj allowed the Narcotic Control Bureau's application seeking transit remand of Dola after he was produced at the magistrate's residence late in the evening.

"Since the accused Mohammad Salim Dola is required to be produced before the sessions court in Mumbai where the main case is registered, two days' transit remand is required," the NCB's remand paper said.

The "main case" stems from the NCB, Mumbai's seizure of around 20 kg of Mephedrone from Dongri in a raid on June 9-10, 2023, following which a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act provisions, and seven people were arrested.

Mephedrone is a designer or synthetic narcotic drug, which has various street names, such as Meow-Meow, Drone, M-Cat, White Magic, Rush and Bubbles.

He was taken into custody on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, early this morning by the NCB, it said.

The Interpol Red Notice database states that Dola, born on December 31, 1966, speaks Hindi and Marathi and faces multiple charges under the NDPS Act.

His two-decade-long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, mandrax and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the ministry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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