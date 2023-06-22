NCRTC completes tunneling work in Delhi stretch of Meerut RRTS

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects, has completed tunnelling work in the Delhi section of its planned corridor to Meerut, officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

NCRTC aims to open the Delhi-Meerut corridor by 2025. A priority section of the corridor — a 17km stretch in Ghaziabad between Sahibabadand Duhai— is likely to be operationalised soon. (HT Photo)

The 82km Delhi-Meerut corridor has a 12km underground stretch — 4km in Capital, and 8km in Uttar Pradesh. The 4km underground stretch in Delhi will be between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, while in Uttar Pradesh, it will be between Anand Viharand Sahibabad, officials said.

NCRTC officials said construction on two parallel tunnels began in February 2022, and with its completion, the laying of tracks and installation of overhead electrical (OHE) equipment will now be started.

Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC, said, “Tunnelling in the Delhi section was a complex and challenging task. Going towards New Ashok Nagar, the underground tunnel passes very close to the existing Metro viaduct piling structures.”

Another official, asking not to be named, said that high-precision precast tunnel segments have been used to construct these tunnels, which will ensure a long life. The tunnel segments of the Delhi section are being cast at NCRTC’s casting yard at Karkardooma.

NCRTC aims to open the Delhi-Meerut corridor by 2025. A priority section of the corridor — a 17km stretch in Ghaziabad between Sahibabadand Duhai— is likely to be operationalised soon.

