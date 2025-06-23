NCRTC conducts full-length trial of RRTS train from Delhi to Meerut

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Sunday successfully conducted a full-length timetable trial of the Namo Bharat train service between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut, completing the 82-kilometre journey in under an hour. The trains achieved a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the trains achieved a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph, stopping at every station on the corridor while maintaining schedule adherence. “This marks a significant operational milestone in the implementation of India’s first Namo Bharat corridor, connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut,” NCRTC said in a statement.

During Sunday’s trial, Meerut Metro trains also ran simultaneously on the same infrastructure, and all systems “performed as per expectations”, NCRTC said. Officials said this is the first time in the country that local metro services are being operated on shared infrastructure with high-speed trains.

NCRTC officials highlighted that travel times, which earlier took hours, have now been reduced to minutes. “People can now work in cities like Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar while continuing to live in their hometowns, closer to their families,” an official said.

The hybrid signalling system and Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), installed at every station, were also tested and “performed flawlessly”, NCRTC added.

At present, 11 stations are operational on the 55-km stretch from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South. Trial runs and finishing works are ongoing on the remaining 4.5 km in Delhi and 23 km in Meerut, the latter housing the 13-station Meerut Metro segment, which includes 18 km elevated and 5 km underground.

