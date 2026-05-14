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NCW seeks report from Delhi Police over 'gangrape' of factory worker in private bus

NCW seeks report from Delhi Police over 'gangrape' of factory worker in private bus

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:07 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the reports of the alleged gangrape of a woman inside a private sleeper bus in Delhi and sought an action taken report from the city police within seven days.

NCW seeks report from Delhi Police over 'gangrape' of factory worker in private bus

A 30-year-old married woman returning home from work in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area was allegedly dragged inside a private sleeper bus and raped by the driver and conductor, police said on Thursday. The two men have been arrested.

The assault, which recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder that shook the country, happened on May 11.

In a statement, the NCW said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Delhi Police commissioner directing immediate, strict and time-bound action in the matter.

"As reported, the survivor was allegedly forcibly pulled inside the bus by the driver and conductor and sexually assaulted while returning home from work," the statement read.

The commission sought details regarding the FIR registered in the case, provisions invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , status of investigation, arrest and custodial status of the accused, and medical and forensic examination conducted in the case.

 
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