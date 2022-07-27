NDMC approves projects for revamping city ahead of G50 summit
New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a meeting on Wednesday approved several projects related to the redevelopment of roads and roundabouts in view of G20 meetings, celebrations of the 75th year of independence and the reduction of pollution. A project for skilling 25,000 individuals in association with the ministry of skill development has also been approved, NDMC said.
G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy. India takes over presidency of this group in December, during which a large number of events will be held across the country.
NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said the agency has received several correspondences from the G20 Secretariat and other higher authorities regarding the upgradation and improvement of infrastructure in the NDMC area. “Several rounds of meetings have been held in this regard at G20 Secretariat, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. In line with the discussions held in these meetings, a comprehensive review of the existing infrastructure, especially major roads, has been done. Accordingly, 41 major roads have been identified and a proposal has been prepared to redevelop these roads. Works regarding art and beautification will be designed and executed separately,” he added.
On Wednesday, the council also approved redevelopment works worth ₹85 crore, including that of pavements, green berms, and illumination of roads.
NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said that as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, 17 sets of initiatives have been cleared by council, including addition of flags on all major roads, musical programmes in Central Park amphitheatre, prabhat pheri in all schools from August 13 to 15. The council will also completely resurface eight avenue roads– Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, Babar Road.
Chahal added that council has signed an agreement with IIT Delhi to work together to reduce pollution sources in New Delhi and implement the National Clean Air Programme. “IIT Delhi will provide technical assistance, guidance and research relating to problems of air pollution,” he added.
NDMC will also improve the implementation of the upskilling programme. “National Skill Development Agency (NSDC) will be the implementing agency for upskilling individuals in multiple job sectors. The proposal has been designed keeping into consideration the need in the NDMC area. The skill programme includes training for 2,500 contractual workers and staff of NDMC,” the NDMC member added. The skilling project is expected to cost ₹4.36 crore.
