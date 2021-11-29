NDMC nod to extend free water scheme to residential societies

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday approved the extension of the scheme to supply free water up to 20 kilolitres per month to residential societies under the aegis of the council.

The Delhi government’s flagship scheme, under which 20,000 litres of water is provided free of cost, was launched in 2013. A consumer is charged the entire amount only if the monthly water consumption crosses the 20KL mark.

Besides providing free water connections to residents of BK Dutt Colony, the council also approved layout plans for the redevelopment of Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar on Sunday.

As an MLA from New Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an ex-officio member of the council, was part of the meeting.

A government official said that several residential complexes under NDMC, such as East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh, have been facing problems in availing the benefit of the free water scheme as these societies were provided with a bulk water supply and the residents did not have any end-user water meters.

Moreover, residents of BK Dutt Colony were deprived of the scheme because of the complexity of tracing water and sewerage connections under rows of houses, as the locality was originally established as a refugee colony with common toilets and utilities. “New water pipelines were laid out in the area in the last four years but a lot of residents still hadn’t taken connections due to ‘connection charges’. The council decided to waive the one-time charge of ₹7,500,” the official said.

Kejriwal said that there was no point in putting together a policy under which connection charges were so high that they could not be borne by citizens

In the case of societies like East Kidwai Nagar, where residents use bulk water meters, water meters will now be installed near the outlets, the official added.

The council also approved the proposal for mechanical sweeping around Connaught Place, Hanuman Mandir and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.