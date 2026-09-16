New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has ordered continuous anti-encroachment drives in no-vending zones and directed officials to take strict action against unauthorised vending, including vending beyond the permissible time of 6.30 pm in high-footfall areas of Lutyens' Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

NDMC restricts vending beyond 6.30 pm around Connaught Place, steps up anti-encroachment drive

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Special vigilance and enforcement will be maintained around Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazar, Regal, Revoli, Hanuman Mandir and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, with strict verification of vendors in these areas, according to officials.

The directions to decongest these high footfall areas were issued at a meeting held on September 14 with the Joint Director and area inspectors were directed to review enforcement activities and prevent encroachment and unauthorised vending, officials said.

"Vendors have been directed not to operate in non-vending zones or beyond the permissible timings, specified as sunset, or 6.30 pm, and to remove their articles from the vending site after the permitted time," officials said.

Further adding that area inspectors have been asked to identify vulnerable locations and conduct regular field inspections, with any recurrence of encroachment after removal to be dealt with immediately as per rules.

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{{^usCountry}} "No covering/tarpaulin/Momjama/structure at the allotted site has been ordered," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "No covering/tarpaulin/Momjama/structure at the allotted site has been ordered," officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The order also directs vendors to display their tehbazari certificates with photographs at vending sites and ensure that stalls, carts and merchandise do not extend beyond their allotted areas.

They have also been asked to keep footpaths and roads clear for pedestrians and traffic and not put up coverings, tarpaulins or other structures at their allotted sites.

Vending certificates may be suspended or cancelled if the prescribed conditions are violated.

Officials said that special enforcement drives and intensified inspections will be conducted, particularly on Tuesdays and Saturdays around Hanuman Mandir since these days there is heavy footfall in the area. Only authorised vendors will be permitted to operate in their allotted spaces and during the permissible period.

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The NDMC has also warned that negligence, inaction or repeated failure by area inspectors to prevent or report violations will invite strict action.

The civic body has further directed the digitisation and scanning of records relating to seized goods and ordered prompt, time-bound disposal of court cases and grievances received through various portals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.