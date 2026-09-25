NDMC to install streetlights, poles at 700 dark spots in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi

A dark stretch near Moolchand in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Against the backdrop of college students complaining of poorly lit stretches after the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at the Aastha Kunj Park earlier this week, senior civic officials said that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will install streetlights, including poles, at 700 identified dark spots.

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The project, estimated at ₹18.26 crore, will cover parts of Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Kushak Road, Sunheri Bagh Road, Teen Murti Marg, Palika Vihar, Tyagraj Marg, Cashmere House Lane, Janpath Lane, Hanuman Road and KG Marg, among others, they said.

NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Chahal said that the road-lighting poles will be installed at locations where lighting is either unavailable or unevenly distributed. “The project will cover the installation of six-metre, eight-metre and 11-metre octagonal poles, along with foundations, cable laying and earthing work. The objective is to provide consistent and uniform illumination across the New Delhi road network, with the aim of improving visibility, road safety and security. Pedestrians, especially women, should feel safe while walking anywhere,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} An NDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said that the vulnerable points were flagged by Delhi Police and the Central Public Works Department. “Now that the council has granted approval to the project, bids will be invited to hire a concessionaire. It may still take around 270 days to execute the project if we get road cutting permission on time,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An NDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said that the vulnerable points were flagged by Delhi Police and the Central Public Works Department. “Now that the council has granted approval to the project, bids will be invited to hire a concessionaire. It may still take around 270 days to execute the project if we get road cutting permission on time,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The official said that the work could begin in February 2027. “After securing the expenditure approval, tenders will be invited next month and work will start before February 1, 2027. The installation and energising all 700 points will be completed by September 30, 2027,” the official added.

Delhi Police has previously documented the problem of dark areas and defective streetlights, with its patrol units reporting such locations to the central police control room for action by the civic agencies concerned.

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“The proposed intervention is primarily an infrastructure upgrade rather than simply replacement of bulbs. It involves new poles of different heights, foundations and underground cabling,” the official said.