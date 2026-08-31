New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council will launch a signature campaign in at least 10 colonies next week to encourage residents to follow waste segregation norms and pledge to build a cleaner, zero-waste New Delhi, officials said.

NDMC to launch signature campaign in 10 colonies to promote waste segregation, zero-waste culture

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The campaign, being undertaken in collaboration with resident welfare associations , will focus on compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Residents will be encouraged to segregate wet, dry, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste at source and contribute to composting of wet waste, according to the campaign material.

NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X, "In the coming week, NDMC will start a signature campaign in at least 10 colonies. Pledge for Swachh Bharat and zero waste culture."

The initiative is part of the civic body's efforts to make waste segregation and responsible disposal a part of everyday life rather than limiting them to awareness exercises, officials said.

The NDMC is also running its "Roko Toko, Swachhata Ko Badhao" campaign in markets, under which Palika Sahayaks interact with residents and visitors, encourage them to use dustbins and discourage littering.

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{{^usCountry}} "Every day, Palika Sahayaks engage with citizens, encourage the use of dustbins and discourage littering," the civic body said, stressing the role of citizens in keeping markets clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Every day, Palika Sahayaks engage with citizens, encourage the use of dustbins and discourage littering," the civic body said, stressing the role of citizens in keeping markets clean. {{/usCountry}}

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The council is also working to improve public and community toilets in its area, which officials acknowledged require considerable improvement.

"The situation of many public toilets and community toilets in the NDMC area is not satisfactory. It needs lots of improvement. It will take time to deal with this but will be done," Dwivedi said in another post on X.

He said work had already begun to put a proper system in place to improve their upkeep and functioning.

The civic body plans to combine improvements in sanitation infrastructure with greater public participation, with the signature campaign aimed at getting residents to make a visible commitment to waste segregation and litter-free neighbourhoods.

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The national capital is scheduled to host the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.