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NE Delhi murder accused arrested after encounter

A 24-year-old man, Haroon Saifi, was arrested after a shootout with police near Khajoori Khas Metro, linked to a murder in June. He was injured and armed.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 03:30 AM IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 24-year-old man was arrested after an exchange of fire with a police team near Khajoori Khas Metro station on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old who was shot dead in Nehru Vihar in northeast Delhi on June 15, police said.

According to police, Haroon Saifi, who is the prime accused in the murder case, was injured in his leg during the shootout.
According to police, Haroon Saifi, who is the prime accused in the murder case, was injured in his leg during the shootout.

According to police, Haroon Saifi, who is the prime accused in the murder case, was injured in his leg during the shootout.

On June 15, around 6 pm, three armed assailants opened fire at Mohammad Rashid at Nehru Vihar, police said, adding that personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.

“A case of murder and firing was registered at the Dayalpur police station, and multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the suspects. Two days after the crime, police arrested Ayan, 21, and Imran, 20, for their alleged involvement in the murder. Their interrogation revealed that the murder was planned by Saifi, who was absconding,” said joint commissioner of police (eastern range) AK Singla.

On Monday night, the special staff team of northeast district received inputs that Saifi would meet someone near the Khajoori Khas Metro station on Tuesday. The suspect was asked to surrender after being spotted riding a scooter. However, he fired five bullets in an attempt to flee, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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