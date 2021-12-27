Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Nearly 22,000 Covid-19 jabs administered in Delhi jails so far
delhi news

Nearly 22,000 Covid-19 jabs administered in Delhi jails so far

21,970 doses have been administered to inmates in these three complexes till December 25, the Delhi prisons department said. 
As on Saturday, 10,707 Tihar jail inmates were given the first dose of Covid vaccine and 4,352 were given the second dose.(PTI)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Nearly 22,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to inmates of three jails in the Capital so far, the Delhi prisons department said on Sunday.

According to officials of the department, 21,970 doses have been administered to inmates in these three complexes till December 25. Of these, 15,152 are the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine and 6,818 the second shot.

As on Saturday, 10,707 Tihar jail inmates were given the first dose of Covid vaccine and 4,352 were given the second dose. In Rohini jail, 1,381 inmates got the first dose and 412 the second dose, according to official data.

In Mandoli jail, 3,064 inmates got their first and 2,054 the second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news covid-19 coronavirus vaccine coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP