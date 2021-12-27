Nearly 22,000 Covid-19 jabs administered in Delhi jails so far

Nearly 22,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to inmates of three jails in the Capital so far, the Delhi prisons department said on Sunday.

According to officials of the department, 21,970 doses have been administered to inmates in these three complexes till December 25. Of these, 15,152 are the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine and 6,818 the second shot.

As on Saturday, 10,707 Tihar jail inmates were given the first dose of Covid vaccine and 4,352 were given the second dose. In Rohini jail, 1,381 inmates got the first dose and 412 the second dose, according to official data.

In Mandoli jail, 3,064 inmates got their first and 2,054 the second dose.