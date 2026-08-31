New Delhi: Nearly 34% Delhi electors whose enumeration forms contain anomalies are likely to face scrutiny and may receive notices during the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi’s draft electoral roll will be published on Monday as the Special Intensive Revision exercise enters its next phase (HT Photo/Representational image)

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Meanwhile, nearly 4.75 million electors are set to be left out of the draft roll to be published on Monday, officials said.

The draft electoral roll is likely to containaround 9.75 million electors whose enumeration forms were submitted and digitised during the door-to-door exercise that concluded on August 17. These account for 67.21 % of Delhi’s 14,510,299 electors, according to figures released by the Delhi chief electoral officer.

The remaining electors will be categorised as “uncollectable” under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories. However, they can seek inclusion by filing claims and objections between August 31 and September 30.

The draft publication will also trigger scrutiny of electors whose names appear in the roll but details could not be linked to the 2002 intensive revision roll or whose enumeration forms contain anomalies. Officials said the number of such electors is likely to be nearly 34% of the electorate.

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{{^usCountry}} Anomalies could include a mismatch between an elector’s name in the current roll and the 2002 roll, an age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between an elector and a parent, or a gap of less than nine months between the birth dates of siblings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anomalies could include a mismatch between an elector’s name in the current roll and the 2002 roll, an age gap of less than 15 years or more than 50 years between an elector and a parent, or a gap of less than nine months between the birth dates of siblings. {{/usCountry}}

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The electoral registration officer may seek additional documents if there are doubts about an elector’s age or citizenship.

The Election Commission has suggested several supporting documents, including government or PSU employee or pensioner identity cards, documents issued by government authorities, banks, post offices, LIC and PSUs before July 1, 1987, birth certificates, passports, matriculation or educational certificates, permanent residence certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, NRC records where applicable, family registers and government-issued land or house allotment certificates.

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Documentary requirements will vary depending on the elector’s date of birth. Those born before July 1, 1987 will need proof of their date and/or place of birth. Those born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 will need documents for themselves and one parent, while those born after December 2, 2004 will need documents for themselves and both parents.

The claims and objections process will continue till September 30. The notice and disposal process is scheduled to conclude on October 29 and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.