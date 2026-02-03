Neeli Jheel could be Delhi’s first Ramsar site

New Delhi: The government is planning to get the 5.16 hectare Neeli Jheel at Asola Bhatti wildlife sanctuary notified as Delhi’s first Ramsar site, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday, adding that the ministry is in talks with the Centre on the matter. Officials said that a detailed proposal will soon be submitted to the Union environment ministry (HT)

Further, Sirsa said the government is also in the process of identifying and protecting over 1,000 water bodies in the Capital.

“It is a matter of pride for Delhi that the Neeli Jheel, present inside the Asola wildlife sanctuary is being looked at as a possible Ramsar site,” Sirsa said at a World Wetlands Day event at the sanctuary, where Union environment minister Kirti Vardhan Singh was also present.

A Ramsar site is categorised as a wetland of “international importance” under the Ramsar Convention’s list, which is an environmental treaty signed in 1971 in Ramsar, Iran. The basis on which a wetland is considered to be Ramsar site are biodiversity conservation, ecological balance, and providing critical habitats, particularly for migratory waterbirds.

The event kicked off with dignitaries inaugurating an exhibition featuring institutions and organisations working on wetlands, biodiversity and environmental conservation. The programme also included the felicitation of states for newly designated Ramsar Sites. Later, a plantation drive was carried out.

India, one of the parties to the Ramsar Convention, has added 98 sites to the list since 1982. Sirsa said that a detailed proposal will soon be submitted to the Union environment ministry.

“So far, this is the only site we have looked at as a possible Ramsar site and we have been working on this proposal for some time. Soon, a detailed brief will be shared with the Centre,” Sirsa told HT.

The minister also said that the process to identify and demarcate boundaries of 856 water bodies in Delhi is complete, another 174 have seen revival and rejuvenation. The tender to protect and revive another 22 water bodies had recently been floated and detailed estimates are being prepared for 20 more such water bodies in Delhi, Sirsa said.

“Delhi once had more than 1,000 water bodies, many of which fell prey to encroachment and neglect. The Delhi government has resolved to revive all water bodies and set a target to restore the maximum possible water bodies by the end of 2027,” he said on Monday.

Speaking at the event, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh said wetlands are not just water resources but also play a crucial role in people’s social lives. “Wetlands are deeply connected with culture, festivals and religious sentiments and were traditionally places where people would gather and interact,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, in a post on X, said wetlands act as lifelines of our planet. “They nurture not just ecosystems, but communities, culture, and livelihoods. As we mark World Wetlands Day today on the theme ‘Wetlands and traditional knowledge: Celebrating cultural heritage’, India is proud that it has made communities and culture the pivot of wetland conservation…” Yadav wrote, adding that the Centre is taking key measures to increase Ramsar sites.

Te Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also celebrated World Wetlands Day at north Delhi’s Yamuna Biodiversity Park (YBP) which saw participation from over 350 students, researchers and nature enthusiasts, officials said.