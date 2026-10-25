After Delhi HC order, Neha Bora gets documents peace bond was based on

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at the Mandir Marg police station on Saturday furnished All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora with all documents police relied upon to issue her a notice that required her to sign a peace bond, a day after the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition challenging proceedings over the bond.

Neha Bora during the press conference on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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During the proceedings, Delhi ’s legal consultants Prashant Prakash and Bhagwan Dass argued that Bora had continuously been making media appearances, claiming that she would refuse to sign the peace bond, and contended that such public statements and stances jeopardised the ongoing legal proceedings.

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Advocate Abhik Chimni, representing Bora, said the defence would examine the material before responding to the notice at the next hearing. “The high court has dismissed the challenge to the show-cause notice. However, it has laid down important parameters, stating that all material relied upon to suggest a possible breach of peace must be provided to us. Today, we showed the judgment to the SEM, who gave us all the documents. We will examine them before the next hearing on the 29th,” Chimni said.

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The high court had upheld that preventive measures under Chapter IX of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are aimed at maintaining public order and that the SEM had sufficient material before initiating action.

Earlier on Saturday, Bora addressed a press conference saying that she would not be signing the peace bond, as it “contradicts the fundamental right to democratic dissent”.

The police documents and material relied upon to issue the notice include a kalandara (police report) dated October 17, consisting of three general diary entries registered at different police stations that law enforcement authorities cited to establish an apprehension of a breach of peace.

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With the legal hurdles cleared following the high court’s verdict, Bora is now required to respond to the show cause notice and formally present her case, listing out reasons why she should not be directed to execute the peace bond during the next hearing, scheduled for October 28.

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The underlying controversy dates back to Bora’s participation and eventual detention in connection with the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march on October 16. The state’s case centres on several grounds, including alleged provocative sloganeering at Mandi House, repeated demonstrations near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders, and allegations that she instigated crowds to join protests in Connaught Place.

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Bora, at a press conference at the Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation Parliamentary Office in Meena Bagh, said. “The courts will determine that the execution and interpretation of the peace bond contradicts our fundamental right to democratic dissent. We will challenge it in court. This legal battle is crucial to ensure that ongoing and future peaceful street protests are not construed as a breach of peace.”

“The peace bond as it is being interpreted and executed today will not be signed by AISA, and not be signed by me,” she added.

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Bora went on to say that the legal challenge to the peace bond is part of the broader protest demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), adding that it was crucial to safeguard the rights of peaceful protesters.

(with inputs from PTI)