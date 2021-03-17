Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified men in New Aruna Nagar near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman, who runs a tea shop in the area, had come to open her shop in the morning when the men, who were on a motorcycle, shot her.

Police said the woman has been identified as Meena Tamang, who ran the tea and snack shop along with her husband Jeet Maan. Both of them lived nearby, in a one-room set with their 12-year-old daughter. The couple was of Nepali origin and had been living there for the past few years, police said.

The matter was reported to the police around 7am -- a call was received at the Timarpur police station about a woman being shot. A police team reached the spot and rushed the woman to Sushrut Trauma Centre, but she could not be saved, a senior police officer said.

“During the initial probe, it was found that the attackers did not flee with the woman’s money or phone or any other valuables. Prima facie, it doesn’t look like a robbery attempt. It seems that she was attacked over some enmity. It also looks like the assailants knew what time she would open her shop. She was attacked when she was alone. Her family members and husband are being questioned to know if the woman had a dispute with anyone,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Police have not ruled out the involvement of someone known to the woman behind the murder. Police are also checking CCTV footages to establish the sequence of events and to track the vehicle used by the assailants.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said the woman sustained a single gunshot injury. “A crime and forensics team were called at the spot to collect evidence. The autopsy report is awaited. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits. A case of murder has been registered at the Timarpur police station,” the DCP said.