Net, cameras and trap: Attempts on to rescue Sainik Farms leopard

The Sainik Farms area in south Delhi, that abuts the southern Ridge forest, has a new resident —a leopard which has been trying to reclaim a patch of forest. The animal has been spotted multiple times since Friday, with the latest sighting on Sunday night, resulting in Delhi forest department officials cordoning off the area with nets. Officials from Delhi forest department along with locals setting up a net trap to catch the leopard that was spotted at Sainik Farms. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

The 10-foot nets have been left open only on one side — towards the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which the southern Ridge is a part of. Two camera traps have also been set up in the area to track the movements of the leopard.

Sushil Kumar, a Sainik farm resident, whose house lies directly opposite the forest area, said he spotted the leopard on Sunday at around 8.30pm. “We heard dogs howling and running out of the forest, and when we used our flashlights, we could see the leopard’s eyes shining back at us. We also saw its body,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, forest officials had said they were yet to locate the leopard, and fresh pug marks at Asola Bhatti suggested that the animal had likely returned to the sanctuary.

On Monday, Mandeep Mittal, the deputy conservator of forests (south), said they had not seen any proof of the sighting made on Sunday night, but it was cordoning off the area as a precaution. “We still believe that it is likely that the leopard has gone back towards Asola. However, we will continue to monitor this forest,” he said, stating a forest ambulance and staff were stationed there.

Faiyaz Khudsar, scientist-in-charge of DDA’s biodiversity parks programme, said a 2022 study by the forest department had found eight leopards at the Asola Bhatti sanctuary. “If the sanctuary has so many leopards, then it is natural one or two may wander out. In winters, leopards like to roam and expand their home range, so this is a very natural process,” he said, adding that in such a scenario, it was important to not disturb the animal too much, which, upon sensing danger, is likely to head back towards the sanctuary, on its own.

Barely 100-metres away from the site is Radhe Garden, where the venue of a wedding to be held on Monday night. Raghubir Singh, the bride’s uncle, said they could not shift the venue or change the date at such a short notice, but they have cut their guest list short substantially.

“We had called over 1,000 people, but now this guest list has been cut short to around 250 people. We did not want too many people to come as a leopard is presumed to still be nearby.” he said.

Kumar, an animal activist and runs the NGO ‘Bail a Tail’, has been coordinating rescue operations with the forest department and the Delhi Police. He was joined by the Western Avenue resident welfare association’s (WARWA) quick reaction team, which comprises of security guards.

“The forest has been cordoned off with a net, since the leopard has come out of it, crossed the road and entered into people’s lawns on the other side of the road. It jumped in my lawn on Saturday morning and jumped over to the neighbour’s lawn too, before jumping across the road and heading into the forest again,” Kumar said, adding that there were many dogs in the area — a favoured prey of leopards.

“Almost every house here has a pet dog, and more importantly, there are street dogs outside, which become easy prey for the leopard.” he said.

Satish Singh, who heads the QRT, said they had not slept properly for the last three days. “Us security guards have been patrolling the area around the forest, and residents too are being alerted to not come towards this forest,” he said.

Hardeep Singh Bhalla, WARWA president, said, “We are using WhatsApp groups to share information. Residents can step out, but are being asked not to go out alone near the forest where the leopard is being frequently sighted.”

Meanwhile, the spot has also become a local attraction, with hundreds of curious onlookers, particularly from neighbouring Devli and Sangam Vihar, stopping by — ignoring forest department announcements asking people to not venture in the area.

“We had been hearing rumours that the leopard killed someone here, so we came to check it out for ourselves,” said Mohd Irfan, 22, who was joined by three friends from Sangam Vihar. His friend Aziz, who only shared his first name, said there were rumours that there were as many as four leopards in the area.

Sisters Veena and Neelam Singhal, residents of Devli, said initially, people were reluctant to head out of their homes, but this fear has been replaced by curiosity. “The road was barricaded on Sunday, but has been opened up and naturally, people want to have a look at the area where a leopard was sighted. We have stepped out for a walk after three days and most people believe this stretch is safe during the day,” said Veena.

The southern ridge, which includes the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, is an extension of the Aravallis and large parts of this extend into south Delhi neighbourhoods including Devli, Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai among others.

Last month, the forest department had informed a National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed oversight committee that over 314 hectares of the southern Ridge was still encroached upon by farmhouses and residential colonies. This included encroachments across 19 villages in Tughlaqabad, Rajpur Khurd, Chhattarpur, Dera Mandi, Jaunpur, Aya Nagar, Satbari, Saidulajab, Maidangarhi, Neb Sarai, Asola, Bhatti, Rangpuri, Sahurpur, Devli, Rajokri, Ghitorni, Mahipalpur and Pul Pehladpur.