New Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said the addition of two new court complexes in Kerala was an important investment in the ability to respond to the "growing need for justice" and bringing courts closer to the people.

New court complexes in Kerala important investment in bringing courts closer to people: CJI

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The complexes in Irinjalakuda and Chavakkad, built with an investment of ₹100 crore by the Kerala government, were virtually inaugurated by the CJI on Tuesday evening.

In his address, the CJI said, "I am told that nearly 30,000 civil cases and over a lakh criminal cases are presently pending in the district. These figures show that as our society grows and becomes more complex, the pressure upon our courts also multiplies. The new court complexes are, therefore, an important investment in our ability to respond to this growing need for justice."

"What we have gathered here today for is also a kind of homecoming. We are bringing the courts closer to the people, not only in terms of distance, but also in terms of accessibility with basic amenities and in a way that justice comes truly within their reach," the CJI said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I believe the significance of these new complexes lies not just in the fact that we are adding new buildings to our judicial infrastructure, but that these buildings bring the institution of justice closer to the people, who are living not in big cities or metropolitan hubs but in smaller townships," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I believe the significance of these new complexes lies not just in the fact that we are adding new buildings to our judicial infrastructure, but that these buildings bring the institution of justice closer to the people, who are living not in big cities or metropolitan hubs but in smaller townships," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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CJI Kant said the presence of mediation halls in the complexes reflected institutional commitment to mediation and to the larger idea that every dispute need not travel the entire length of a trial before it finds a resolution.

He said counselling rooms in family courts with separate cubicles was a thoughtful addition as a private and dignified space for counselling reflects sensitivity towards those who come here seeking help at some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

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"I am equally pleased to know that a separate hall for women members of the bar has been provided. A modern court complex must recognise that the bar itself is changing, and that women advocates are an indispensable and growing part of our justice system. They must, therefore, have an environment that recognises their contribution and affords them dignity and equal professional space," the CJI said.

He said a modern judicial institution must be accessible to the people, responsive to the demands placed upon it, and sensitive to the circumstances of those who seek its assistance. Besides, it must create space not only for adjudication, but also for dialogue, reconciliation and dignity.

"I believe these court complexes embody that vision, and I hope that everyone who enters through their doors feels that this is an institution designed with their needs and their dignity in mind," the CJI said.

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Drawing a parallel with the festival of Onam and the traditional floral carpet, Pookkalam, made during it, the CJI said the justice system should be just as inclusive.

"We know that a Pookkalam is beautiful because it brings together flowers of different colours, shapes and kinds, with each flower having its own place in the larger design. It is the coming together of these differences that makes the whole beautiful," he said, adding in a similar manner, the justice system should make space for everyone, be it those who live in cities, or those who reside in rural areas, and most importantly people in remote tribal settlements.

"Each of them must feel that the justice system belongs to them, that is what will make our justice system truly beautiful," he said.

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The CJI also expressed regret for not being able to attend the event in person due to the prevailing flood situation in parts of the state and offered his condolences to those affected by the natural calamity, wishing for their "safety, strength, and recovery."

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