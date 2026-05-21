New Delhi

Officials said the preparations for events preceding the summit and the key event, scheduled from May 28 to June 1 in the Capital, were discussed on a videoconference. (Representative photo)

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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the fourth edition of the India-Africa Forum Summit (IFAS), with plans afoot to make special lighting arrangements at 13 roundabouts, display summit creatives at prominent locations, and undertake special sanitation and beautification measures.

Officials said the preparations for events preceding the summit and the key event, scheduled from May 28 to June 1 in the Capital, were discussed on a videoconference as part of the work-from-home arrangements for fuel conservation.

NDMC vice-chair Kuljeet Chahal said, “Special decorative warm lighting will be installed at 13 major roundabouts, while around 10 hotels likely to host foreign delegates will also see enhanced illumination. Night sweeping and sanitation arrangements will be intensified from May 28 to June 1, with additional deployment of sanitation workers and supervisory staff along VIP routes, key markets and major roads.”

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{{^usCountry}} As per the schedule shared by the central government, the five-day programme will start with a meeting of senior officials on May 28. The day-wise schedule detailed a meeting on foreign affairs and business forum on May 29, arrival of more international delegates on May 30, the summit on May 31, and International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) meetings on June 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the schedule shared by the central government, the five-day programme will start with a meeting of senior officials on May 28. The day-wise schedule detailed a meeting on foreign affairs and business forum on May 29, arrival of more international delegates on May 30, the summit on May 31, and International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) meetings on June 1. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that under the beautification drive, decorative potted plants, seasonal flowers and summit-themed floral displays will be placed at prominent locations, markets and entry gates, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that under the beautification drive, decorative potted plants, seasonal flowers and summit-themed floral displays will be placed at prominent locations, markets and entry gates, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chahal said that creatives provided by the ministry of external affairs will be displayed on nearly 50 LED display boards and around 100 public display units across the NDMC area from Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahal said that creatives provided by the ministry of external affairs will be displayed on nearly 50 LED display boards and around 100 public display units across the NDMC area from Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Chahal said that zonal in-charges will continuously monitor night sweeping and sanitation arrangements, and all field staff have been directed to remain on duty during the summit period.

A round-the-clock control room at the Integrated Command and Control Centre will monitor arrangements during the summit, officials said.

“Nearly 50% of the NDMC area is green area, making the responsibility of the horticulture department even more significant. Attractive plantation arrangements in decorative pots will be made at markets, entry gates and important locations,” an official said.

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