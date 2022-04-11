New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July

The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government’s ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23.

The platform will use artificial intelligence to draw up the best job matches and will offer end-to-end employment related information to those looking for jobs in the national capital, said officials.

According to documents seen by HT, the government has prepared detailed timelines for various aspects of this ambitious project and the authorities engaged in the exercise have been directed to ensure the works are completed within the stipulated deadlines.

Officials said the tender for the online employment platform has already been floated, with April 19 set as the last day for submission of bids. The documents will be evaluated between April 19-22; technical presentation will be made between April 25-29; the commercial bids will be opened in the first week of May; approval for the project will be granted by mid-May and the work order will be released by May end, showed government documents seen by HT.

“We are working to initiate an integrated job matching platform to facilitate employment linkages and jobseekers in Delhi through smart matching, employer verification, placement tracking of advanced job matching,” said an official. The employment department and Delhi government’s Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.

Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 will be an upgraded version of Delhi government’s employment portal launched in July 2020 primarily to help the unemployed get jobs, especially those who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official said over 1.3 million job applicants registered on the employment portal for 450,000 available jobs. Data on how many of them got placed was not available.

The official said six value added services will be jointly developed on the RB 2.0 platform to improve overall employability, and further strengthen the platform. Technical and soft skills classes will be available to job seekers, both in-person and online, to help them upgrade their skills and become more valuable for the prospective employers.

“The value-added services will include career guidance, skill credentialing, and automated analytics services for providing support beyond just employer-employee linkage through a physical model for the digitally disconnected population of Delhi. It will not be confined to just linking a jobseeker to a prospective employer but will also connect candidates, who are digitally disconnected, in person,” said an official.

The government is planning to prepare a website, app registration, verification process for jobs on offer by mid-May; while onboarding of agency and final marketing roadmap is likely to be ready by mid-June.