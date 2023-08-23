For G20, NDMC announces new uniform for sanitation staff

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) field workers will don G20-themed uniforms and carry colour-coded duty passes ahead of Summit-related meetings, expected to be held between September 3 and 10, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Preparations are underway for the upcoming 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 3,000 sanitation workers, gardeners and Group D field workers will be seen in orange T-shirts with green collars paired with grey trousers, said a senior NDMC official. The uniforms will have the G20 logo on the front and the NDMC logo on the back, the official added.

The new uniforms are expected to be given out by the end of this week, said NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay.

The civic body overseeing Lutyens’ Delhi has also initiated the process for making duty passes for its workers who will be deployed on duty during this period, officials said.

A secondNDMC official, who did not wish to be named, said that several parts of New Delhi may fall under restricted access areas, making the issuance of duty passes essential. “The security department has collected details of the workers to be submitted to the G20 cell of Delhi Police,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These details include the workers’ residential address, Aadhaar card, and place of duty. “Every duty pass will have a clear description of the venue, zone and a colour code describing the nature of access to the employee,” the official added.

Delhi is hosting six major G20-related events, with a meeting of the Sherpas from September 3-6, Finance and Central Bank deputies’ meeting on September 5 and 6, a joint Sherpas and finance deputies’ meeting on the 6th, a joint finance and energy deputies’ meeting on the 7th and a joint finance and energy ministers meeting on the 8th, culminating in the summit meeting of the head of governments and States on September 9 and 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON