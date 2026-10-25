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Girl, 17, dies after allegedly setting herself on fire at Delhi school, police recover note

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the student died by suicide but refused to share details regarding the note.

Updated on: Oct 25, 2026, 06:48:45 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 17-year-old Class 12 student of a government school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar died after she allegedly self-immolated on the school premises around noon, when classes were underway on Saturday, police said. The police recovered a suicide note and a petrol bottle from her bag, officers said.

Police said the victim's charred body was found behind the guard room by school staffers. (PTI/ Representational)
Police said the victim's charred body was found behind the guard room by school staffers. (PTI/ Representational)

Police said her charred body was found behind the guard room by school staffers, but refused to share the contents of the purported suicide note. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood visited the spot and sought a detailed report from the police.

Also Read I Class XI Dalit student in TN dies by suicide after alleged caste harassment over beef consumption

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the student died by suicide but refused to share details regarding the note. “During proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased’s school bag. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined,” DCP Meena said.

Cause of self-immolation unknown

A government official said the student went out of the classroom with a glass after seeking permission from the teacher to drink water.

The girl’s family members reached the spot at around 1pm.

The girl’s sister-in-law alleged that neither the school administration nor the police informed the family about the incident. “We came looking for her as she had not returned home after her classes,” she said.

Sood, terming the incident “deeply distressing”, said the police is investigating, and the school management has handed over all available evidence.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said the incident “raises concerns about the education system and safety of children.”

“We demand the government conduct an impartial and high-level inquiry.” Queries sent and calls made by HT to Directorate of Education director didn’t elicit a response.

Also Read I Second-year chemical engineering student at Mumbai’s ICT dies by suicide: Police

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the incident take place?

It took place at a government school in Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

What did police say they recovered?

Police said they recovered a suicide note and a bottle that contained petrol from the student’s bag.

What aspects of the incident are police investigating?

Police said they are checking the authenticity of the handwriting in the note, who spotted the body and how the student managed to carry petrol to the school.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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