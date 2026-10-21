Second-year chemical engineering student at Mumbai’s ICT dies by suicide: Police

A second-year chemical engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in central Mumbai died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, a senior official at the institute, a deemed to be be university, said on Wednesday Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anurag Jain confirmed the incident. He said further inquiry is on.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm.

A classmate of the deceased said the student was undergoing treatment for depression and that he called his doctor late on Tuesday evening to tell him that he was going to die by suicide.

The doctor immediately informed the student’s family, who contacted his friends at the institute and asked them to check on him. By the time his friends reached his room, the student had passed out, the classmate said.

Students present at the spot tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him and rushed him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His friends said the student was from Nashik and a high academic performer.

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