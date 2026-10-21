Second-year chemical engineering student at Mumbai’s ICT dies by suicide: Police
The student was undergoing treatment for depression and called his doctor late on Tuesday evening to tell him that he was going to die by suicide
A second-year chemical engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in central Mumbai died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, a senior official at the institute, a deemed to be be university, said on Wednesday
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anurag Jain confirmed the incident. He said further inquiry is on.
Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm.
A classmate of the deceased said the student was undergoing treatment for depression and that he called his doctor late on Tuesday evening to tell him that he was going to die by suicide.
The doctor immediately informed the student’s family, who contacted his friends at the institute and asked them to check on him. By the time his friends reached his room, the student had passed out, the classmate said.
Students present at the spot tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him and rushed him to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
His friends said the student was from Nashik and a high academic performer.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNiraj Pandit
Niraj Pandit is a journalist based in Mumbai who has spent than two decades working in reporting and editing. He is currently employed by Hindustan Times. At Hindustan Times he focuses on education, higher education, public policy and civic issues in Maharashtra. For years he has covered schools, universities, entrance exams, education reforms and government policies. He has also covered civic and infrastructure topics. Before joining Hindustan Times in 2022 he was with known Marathi newspapers such as Loksatta, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times. He worked in reporting, editing and newsroom leadership roles. His work has included stories about education, science and technology government operations and public interest topics. He has reported on subjects such as IIT Bombay and the universities, school education, exam reforms and state education policies. His reporting has always aimed to create fact-based stories that make complicated public issues easy to understand.Read More
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