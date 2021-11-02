Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / New Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning
delhi news

New Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning

New Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 305 at 8am – a spike from Monday’s 4pm reading of 281, which was “poor”. The air quality is predicted to remain in this range for the next 24 hours
A file photo of New Delhi’s skyline during a clear day. New Delhi woke up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning. (PTI/File)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 10:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Residents of New Delhi woke up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Tuesday morning, with the overall air quality index (AQI) crossing the threshold of 300 and 20 stations reporting “red”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 305 at 8am – a spike from Monday’s 4pm reading of 281, which was “poor”.

The air quality is predicted to remain in this range for the next 24 hours, even though the wind direction changed to southeasterly, reducing the impact of stubble burning in the Capital.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

In October, New Delhi didn’t see a single day of “very poor” air quality, with the worst AQI of 298, labelled “poor”, recorded on October 17.

Also Read: ‘Call taken due to Covid, pollution’: Delhi doubles down on cracker ban

RELATED STORIES

Out of the 20 stations that reported the “very poor” category on Tuesday morning, Shadipur recorded the worst AQI, at 353, followed by Narela and Bawana, at 348 each.

According to the early warning system (EWS) for New Delhi, which forecasts air quality in the region, the AQI is expected to hover between “poor” and the lower end of “very poor” until Wednesday.

Also, the air quality is expected to deteriorate around November 5 and 6, and may reach the upper end of the “very poor” category, with PM 2.5 expected to be the pre-dominant pollutant, according to the EWS.

Tuesday turned out to be yet another chilly morning, with the mercury settling at 14.5 degrees Celsius – one degree below normal for this time of the season.

The capital recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday, when the minimum temperature dropped to 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Met officials say a change in the wind direction to southeasterly has led to a slight rise in temperatures, with colder northwesterly winds expected by November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP