Home / Cities / Delhi News / New government school to give equal heft to classes, sports
delhi news

New government school to give equal heft to classes, sports

Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday said it had started work on building a unique School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) at Mahram Nagar, which will be designed with an aim to provide academics and sports facilities.

The school will comprise a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, in addition to other facilities. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for the school on Thursday.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said that the design of the new building had been created keeping in mind the overall development of children.

“This school building will be different from the normal schools and the entire school premises will be involved in the children’s learning process,” said Sisodia.

