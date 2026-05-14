New logistics, warehousing policy soon to improve freight movement:CM

New Delhi: Preparation of a new logistics and warehousing policy aimed at improving freight movement, reducing congestion and strengthening supply chains is in the final stages, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the chief minister’s office, the proposed policy seeks to position Delhi as a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub through a mix of infrastructure upgrades, incentives and digital systems. (Representative photo)

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According to the chief minister’s office, the proposed policy seeks to position Delhi as a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable logistics hub through a mix of infrastructure upgrades, incentives and digital systems. “The (proposed) policy will significantly improve Delhi’s logistics ecosystem by strengthening supply chains, boosting industry, generating employment and attracting investment,” said chief minister Rekha Gupta.

To attract investment, the government has proposed capital subsidies of up to 50%, capped at ₹50 crore, for logistics infrastructure projects, along with interest subsidies and electricity concessions. Warehousing and logistics operations are also proposed to be allowed 24x7 under a simplified single-window approval system.

As part of the policy, the government will develop urban consolidation and logistics distribution centres in peripheral areas to aggregate bulk cargo before it enters the city. Local storage hubs and micro-fulfilment centres are also proposed to improve last-mile deliveries.

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{{^usCountry}} The policy includes plans to modernise inland container depots, develop logistics corridors, truck terminals and parking hubs and create cold storage facilities near mandis to reduce traffic congestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy includes plans to modernise inland container depots, develop logistics corridors, truck terminals and parking hubs and create cold storage facilities near mandis to reduce traffic congestion. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The policy also proposes measures to promote green logistics, including the use of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery and solar-powered warehousing infrastructure. An integrated logistics interface platform will be used for real-time tracking and freight management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy also proposes measures to promote green logistics, including the use of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery and solar-powered warehousing infrastructure. An integrated logistics interface platform will be used for real-time tracking and freight management. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government said sectors such as e-commerce, textiles, electronics, construction materials and food supply chains are expected to benefit from the proposed framework. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said sectors such as e-commerce, textiles, electronics, construction materials and food supply chains are expected to benefit from the proposed framework. {{/usCountry}}

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