New month, new record: Hottest July day in 9 years

The Capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius — the highest in the month of July since 2012, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the entire city, was 43.1°C, six degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 31.7°C, four degrees above the season’s normal.

According to IMD records, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 43.5°C on July 2 both in 2012 and 1987.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5°C, which is the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature on the day was 28.2°C.

A heatwave is sweeping through the Capital, with the monsoon majorly delayed, till at least July 7, said IMD.

In the plains, heatwave days are classified when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5 degrees. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5° degrees or above from normal temperatures.

Met officials said a brief breather from the heatwave is expected on Friday, forecasting light rain and thunderstorm in parts of Delhi and NCR, which is expected to bring down the temperatures by 1-2 degrees.

“There will be a brief relief from the high temperatures, but temperatures are still expected to be above the 40-degree mark,” said a senior Met official.

Private weather forecasters said the monsoon is not likely to arrive before next week. “The monsoon arrival is unlikely before July 8, and till then the temperatures are likely to remain high. Usually, such high temperatures are seen in Delhi till June second week, but this time we are receiving hot and dry westerly winds that are keeping the mercury levels up,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster.