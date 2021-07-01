Delhi weather: Heatwave to continue, says IMD

Delhi is likely to continue witnessing a heatwave on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the highest temperature of this season at 43.5 degrees Celsius and witnessed a heatwave.

According to IMD, in the plains, heatwave days are those when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 6.5 degrees Celsius or above from normal temperatures.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 29 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 265.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and West South-westerly and forecasted to stay high for the next 48 hours. Dust long-range transport from dry arid regions and local emissions are expected to increase in the coming days. Although high ventilation is favourable for dispersion, AQI is likely to deteriorate and touch the Poor category by tomorrow. Poor to the high end of the Moderate category is forecasted on July 2 and 3. Dust (PM10) will be the lead pollutant for the next three days.”