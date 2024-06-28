 New Palam Vihar resident beaten up, five arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
New Palam Vihar resident beaten up, five arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 08:02 AM IST

The victimhad filed petitions with the Gururgam Police chief and deputy commissioner to relocate a liquor shop located near his house

The Gurugram Police said it arrested five people for allegedly assaulting a man outside the DD Complex in New Palam Vihar, on Thursday.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of Bajghera police station, said that all five suspects were arrested from different locations in the city. (File Photo)
The incident happened around 9pm on June 22, when the victim, Parveen Dalal, 49, was returning home to Palam Vihar Phase 1.

According to police, Dalal had filed petitions with the Gururgam Police chief and deputy commissioner to shift a liquor shop located near his house to another location, as it was creating problems for the residents.

Dalal, in an FIR registered at Bajghera police station on Tuesday, alleged that the general manager of the firm that owns the shop and his employees assaulted him for revenge.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Hari Narayan alias Ajay, Himanshu alias Robin, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Devender Kumar alias Bhola.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of Bajghera police station, said that all five suspects were arrested from different locations in the city.

“Dalal had assaulted Mukesh and Ravi on June 16 when they were creating a nuisance in an inebriated state outside the liquor shop. They were irked with Dalal and wanted to teach him a lesson. They consumed liquor on the night of June 22 and waited for him to come out of the complex,” Kumar said, adding that they assaulted him when he stepped out.

The officer added that till now, no role of the management that runs the liquor shop has surfaced in assaulting Dalal. “The suspects were also not linked to the management,” the SHO added.

News / Cities / Delhi / New Palam Vihar resident beaten up, five arrested
