New policy to make Delhi a film hub, says CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday that the Delhi government will soon bring a new state film policy aimed at turning the capital into a major shooting destination with provisions for film festivals, and awards, attracting people from all over the world. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the India film festival event in New Delhi on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking at the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF) 2025 at NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre in south Delhi on Sunday, she said, “We are inviting people from all industries to promote tourism across all sectors, including film tourism. We will ensure Delhi hosts film shootings, festivals, and awards, attracting people from all over the world.”

She assured to streamline permissions to shoot films in Delhi through a single window system. “Our government is also planning to provide facilities to the film industry....This is a step towards making Delhi now a centre of film production and cultural consciousness,” CM Gupta added.

She also highlighted the government’s plan to make Delhi a film hub and said,“We have given shape to film policy to promote Delhi as an internationally renowned shooting destination. We have set a budget of three crore rupees to make Delhi a hotspot for film production. We hope that in the coming year we will get applications for shooting many films,” she added.

She said the policy aims to elevate Delhi’s image beyond politics and history. Despite having some of the most prestigious drama and theatre institutes, no serious efforts have been made to develop the film industry in the capital, she added.

Further, the CM said that an International Film Festival will be organised in the capital with the participation of the Delhi Government, for which a provision of ₹30 crore has been made. “It provides a platform where filmmakers, distributors and people associated with films can connect with each other and create new opportunities,” she added.