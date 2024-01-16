NGT issues notice to Punjab over illegal mining in Rupnagar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notice to the Punjab government, Rupnagar district magistrate, and relevant officials on a plea moved by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and others seeking direction to stop illegal sand mining in the district. The plea also sought direction to identify erring officials who have allowed the alleged illegal mining in Rupnagar and initiate action against them after a detailed investigation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava on Monday, after hearing the submissions of advocates KC Mittal and Abhimanyu Walia, sought the response of all respondents and fixed the matter for March 11.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu through a plea stated, “I along with few well-wishers of Punjab have filed a petition before NGT to take immediate remedial measures and stop all illegal sand mining in Rupnagar and to identify erring officials who have allowed illegal mining in Rupnagar. It was listed on Monday before the Court no. 1, NGT, Delhi.”

The large-scale mechanised mining and crusher operation in the area has impacted the environment adversely. Illegal, unregulated and unscientific sand mining can alter the river bed and increase flood risk in the region, the plea further mentioned.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has also observed in an order that illegal mining operations are being carried out in Rupnagar and that the district administration as well as the local police are trying to shield the real culprits behind these operations.