NIA arrests two more with links to red fort blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested two over ground workers (OGWs) of the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) who were allegedly actively involved in the blast at Red Fort last year and supplied weapons to the prime accused.This takes the number of people arrested in connection with the agency’s probe into the blasts to 11. After NIA took over the probe on November 11, it arrested eight people over the next few weeks. (Hindustan Times)

The agency identified the suspects as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Srinagar, respectively,

“Ahangar and Bhat were formally arrested by NIA for their active involvement in the conspiracy related to the Delhi blast. The duo had supplied the weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by NIA have revealed,” the NIA said in a statement.

“NIA found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active over ground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit,” it added. OGWs help terrorists with logistical support like arranging weapons, food, shelter, money, SIM cards and even information about security forces’ movement.

The agency said it has been working in coordination with J&K Police, Haryana Police and other agencies in this case.

At least 12 people, including the alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar un-Nabi, died in the blast that occurred on the evening of November 10, 2025, when a Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort. Investigators said the vehicle was being driven by Nabi, a resident of Pulwama who worked at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University.

According to an earlier assessment by agencies, the explosion was carried out in panic and desperation following a sweeping multi-state crackdown on what agencies have described as a “white-collar terror module.” In the days leading up to the blast, police forces in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and other states conducted a series of raids that led to the recovery of nearly 3,000 kg of explosives and other bomb-making materials.

“Investigations have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State, NIA has further found through extensive investigation and examination of evidence”.

After NIA took over the probe on November 11, it arrested eight people over the next few weeks, including Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Moulvi Irfan Ahmad, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, Amir Rashid Ali, Jasir Bilal Wani and Soyub from Faridabad.

Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the module has links to JeM and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and some Gulf countries. Investigations are continuing.