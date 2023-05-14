Rema concert: When Delhiites couldn’t calm down!

The atmosphere was charged with excitement on Friday at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in the Capital as Nigerian singer Rema, who shot to fame with his record-breaking track Calm Down, performed for the first time in India. Thousands of music fans had arrived hours before the event, chanting “We want Rema, we want Rema!” in anticipation of the singer’s appearance.

Nigerian singer Rema, who shot to fame with his record-breaking track Calm Down, performed for the first time in India (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Rema made a dramatic entrance on stage, waving the Indian flag and dressed in all-black attire, which he later took off and went shirtless to reveal his shredded physique (haaye Dilli ki garmi!). He greeted the crowd with “Namaste Delhi” and asked, “How’s the josh?” which sent the audience into a frenzy. He wowed the crowd with his performances of superhit tracks such as Calm Down, Soundgasm, Soweto and Dimebi and also showed off his impressive dance moves.

Additionally, Rema also interacted with the crowd by taking a fan’s phone to click a selfie during his act and dedicating a song to a female fan. He also encouraged the audience to enjoy themselves even if they don’t understand his songs word for word, saying, “You don’t have to understand the song word to word to enjoy yourself. You know why? You have spent your hard earned money to come and see me. There’s no time to be bougie!”

Music artist Riar Saab, best known for his song Obsessed, joined the star on stage for a few minutes. The night saw performances by news-making street performer Varun Dagar too.