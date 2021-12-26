Night curfew in Delhi from December 27 as city sees uptick in Covid cases

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from December 27 amid a rapid rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, according to people familiar with the development. The night curfew will remain in force from 11pm to 5am.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in six months, and one related death in the last 24 hours amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The positivity rate for Covid-19 tests rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department on Sunday.

The new infections and death took the cumulative tally to 14,43,352 and 25,105 respectively. The overall active cases now stand at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. Delhi has been witnessing a steady uptick in new Covid cases amid the spread of Omicron, triggering concerns over the healthcare system which got overwhelmed during the second Covid wave.

Several states have tightened restrictions as Omicron cases continue to rise across the country, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order banning all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the national capital. The DDMA allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 per cent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage. It directed the officials to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against violators as per the law.

“Since, wearing of mask is the most important weapon in fight against Covid-19, RWAs and MTAs should be advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers and customers without mask in their respective areas/public places,” the order read.

