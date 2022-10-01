Nine students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia held after shooting at hospital

Nine students of Jamia Millia Islamia have been arrested in two separate cases following a quarrel between two groups leading to one student shooting at another at Okhla’s Holy Family Hospital on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

One person sustained bullet injuries in the incident, police said, adding one more was injured during a physical altercation that took place earlier.

A senior police officer said that the Jamia Nagar police station control room received a call at 8.50pm regarding a quarrel at the JMI library. During inquiry, they found that a quarrel took place between two groups of students over a girl. They said a student Nauman Chaudhary, 26, resident of Meerut, sustained an injury in the head during the altercation and went to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. His friend Nauman Ali, 25, also a resident of Meerut, went to check on him.

However, one student of the rival group identified as Jalal, 32, a resident of Mewat, came to the hospital with his friends and fired at Nauman Ali outside the emergency ward on the hospital campus. “Nauman Ali was superficially wounded in the head, and was declared fit for statement. He has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Cent,” the officer said.

Following the incident, two First Information Reports were registered on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. The first FIR was registered at Jamia Nagar police station based on the complaint by Jalal and his friends who alleged that Nauman Chaudhary, Nauman Ali and their friends were the perpetrators during the incident in the JMI library. “Three persons have been arrested in this case--Nauman Ali and Nauman Chaudhary and their friend Abdul Hannan, 26,” the officer said, adding that the injured were arrested because they also assaulted the other group.

The other FIR was registered at New Friends Colony Police Station pertaining to the shooting at the hospital. Six students, identified as Jalauddin, 32, Kaptan Bhadana, 25, Samsad, 26, Raheel 23, Mohammd Yusuf, 26 and Sabir, 27, have been arrested in the case.

“The countrymade pistol used in the incident has been recovered and further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

A spokesperson for the university said that the matter pertained to a law and order situation and appropriate inquiry into the matter will be taken up by the police.

Meanwhile, Holy Family Hospital, in a statement said, “There was a clash between two groups in the locality, and some injured persons were brought to the emergency ward. No bystanders, other patients or hospital staff were injured. The situation was immediately brought under control”.