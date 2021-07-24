No Covid-19 deaths in Delhi for 2nd time in a week

The city reported no Covid-19 deaths for the second time in a week on Saturday. Delhi also added no Covid-19 deaths last Sunday (July 18), the first time that happened since March 2 this year, when cases ebbed after the third wave in November, and before the fourth wave spike between April and May.

The Capital also added 66 more cases of Covid-19, at a positivity rate of 0.09%. The test positivity rate is a vital parameter to understand the scale of an outbreak in a region. Experts believe the spread of the infection to be under control when the positivity rate remains at 5% or less for over two weeks. The number in Delhi has been below this threshold for over two months now.

So far, the infection has killed 25,041 people in the city and affected over 1.43 million people since the first case was reported on March 2 last year.

“Most people in Delhi – over 80% -- have been exposed to Covid-19 so far and are well protected against a second infection. It is unlikely that the city will experience a severe wave again. Unless, the virus mutates to completely evade immune response,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.