IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26
delhi news

No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26

However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:34 AM IST
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

No scheduled flight will operate from Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10am and 12.15pm till January 26, due to the closure of airspace on account of Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals, the Airports Authority of India has said.

The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday (January 20) and will be in place till Republic Day on Tuesday.

An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.

However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said. State-owned aircraft or helicopters can fly if carrying a governor or chief minister of any state or UT, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP