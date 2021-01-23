No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26

No scheduled flight will operate from Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10am and 12.15pm till January 26, due to the closure of airspace on account of Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals, the Airports Authority of India has said.

The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday (January 20) and will be in place till Republic Day on Tuesday.

An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.

However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said. State-owned aircraft or helicopters can fly if carrying a governor or chief minister of any state or UT, it said.