'No laxity', tweets Arvind Kejriwal as relaxations come into effect in Delhi

As per Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops have been allowed to open with restrictions of odd-even and timings. The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Delhi Metro resumed services from Monday with 50% capacity as the unlocking process begins in the national capital.(ANI Photo)

As more relaxations came into effect in national capital Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to keep following all Covid-19 protocols. He said we have to protect ourselves from the coronavirus disease, as well as bring the economy back on track.

"Many activities are starting in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions - weak a mask, maintain social distancing and keep washing the hands, there should not be any laxity. We have to protect ourselves from Covid-19 as well as bring the economy back on track," Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

The chief minister's message came as more relaxations will come into effect from Monday as announced by him on Saturday.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops have been allowed to open with restrictions of odd-even and timings.

These states have eased or extended Covid-19 curbs. Check list

However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since last month, resumed services with 50 per cent capacity.

The private offices have also been allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

With a dip seen in active Covid-19 cases, Delhi started the unlocking process from May 31 after the government permitted factories and the construction sector to resume operations.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital recorded 381 fresh cases of the infection and positivity rate came down to 0.68 per cent.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

Topics
delhi metro delhi coronavirus cases arvind kejriwal
