Delhi unlock: Markets, shops reopen on 'odd-even' basis after nearly 2 months

As India marks a turnaround from the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic with a diminishing tally of daily infections, national capital Delhi is undergoing a gradual 'unlock' process as more relaxations come into effect from Monday as per the directions issued by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Standalone shops, market complexes, and malls are set to reopen today after nearly two months (51 days, to be precise), albeit with some restrictions of odd-even timings.

The Delhi government first imposed the coronavirus disease-necessitated lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a consistent decline in the daily infection tally for several days, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

Market complexes, standalone shops, and shopping malls

Shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings from Monday, as per the official circular by the Delhi government.

Markets and malls have been allowed to open on an “odd-even” basis from 10am to 8pm, while standalone shops can open on all days.

As per the circular, since liquor shops are not on the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

Delhi Metro to resume with 50% capacity

Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, will also resume services with 50% capacity, as announced by chief minister Kejriwal. In a tweet, the Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) also said that only half the number of available trains will be pressed into service on June 7 and will operate at a frequency ranging between five to 15 minutes on different lines.

Delhi metro trains will be inducted in full strength from June 9, and, thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency at which they were operating before the lockdown came into effect at 10pm on April 19 after being announced earlier in the day, the DMRC added.

Government and private offices, construction work, and factories

Offices in Delhi have also been allowed to open — government offices will work at a capacity of 100% for Grade-A officers while for officers below Grade-A, 50% strength has been allowed.

Private offices in Delhi will also be allowed to function with 50% staff though work from home or staggered timings have been recommended by the Delhi government.

The revenue services in a district-like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers, and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

Construction works and factories were the first two sectors to be granted exemption from the lockdown and resumed services on May 31. E-commerce services can also resume while the status quo has been ordered on all remaining activities.





