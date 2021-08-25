No more curbs on operational hours, restaurants, markets hope to recoup losses

Tuesday was like a normal Friday come early for restaurants, bars and market associations across the city; for the first time since April, these establishments could remain open for their usual business hours, instead of the truncated operating hours that were in place in view of Covid-19.

Aiming to recover the losses sustained during the multiple lockdowns and restrictions, many associated with the hospitality sector said they hope to see their businesses returning to normal over the coming days.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order on August 23, lifted the restrictions on timings of restaurants, bars, markets and malls, allowing them to operate for their full business hours. However, restaurants are still allowed to take in only 50% of their capacity.

The Delhi government had imposed a complete lockdown on April 19, when Covid-19 cases had started to peak amid the second wave of the pandemic. From May-end, as the number of infections started reducing, the government started opening up public places in a staggered manner. From June 14, markets were allowed to open daily but only till 8pm. Restaurants were allowed to function at 50% capacity but only till 10pm.

Markets in Delhi are normally allowed to open till 9.30pm, while restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open till 1am. A new policy of the Delhi government, allowing these outlets to open till 3am, is likely to come into effect from October.

Restaurateurs said they had been waiting for this day for a long time, as the restricted hours was curtailing their revenue flow — at least 60% to 70% of their business usually came after 10pm.

“We have been waiting for this day. The time cap was impacting our business. Most bar-related businesses made around 60% to 70% of their total revenue after 10pm. Since Tuesday is a weekday, business has been slow, but we hope to see it picking up over the coming weekend,” said Priyank Sukhija, founder and managing director, First Fiddle F&B Private Ltd.

He said owing to the restricted hours, the staff strength was also reduced by about 30% and most employees took a salary cut, as profit margins had reduced. “From Tuesday, we plan to work at 100% staff strength. Salaries, too will be restored by the month-end,” said Sukhija.

Welcoming the move, Kabir Suri, vice-president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restoring full working hours spells big relief for the food and beverages industry. “The restricted timings affected the dinner service. We had to take the last order at 9pm, which meant guests had to hurry up with their dinner and leave the premises. We lost a major window for business. Now , things will be more relaxed and we can also space out guests in two slots,” said Suri.

Restaurant owners and market associations also said so far, the curtailed timings had not allowed the recovery of losses suffered during the lockdown periods.

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary, traders’ association, Lajpat Nagar, said, “One, it would make operations more relaxed, the way it used to be. Shop owners wouldn’t have to worry about winding up in a hurry. This one hour slot would give everyone a breather and allow the crowd to be more scattered than concentrated.”

He further said the market’s usual timing is 11am to 9pm. During the restricted timings, shops would open up early but customers would pour in only after 11am.

“With the original timings being restored, we hope that business picks up. Most shoppers visit markets after office hours, especially during this time when the heat and humidity are at a peak. We lost business on festivals such as Rakshabandhan as well. The market will most likely revive over the weekend,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association.