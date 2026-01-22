No NOC required for solar projects on agri land: Govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday has removed the requirement of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for installing elevated solar systems on agricultural land, said officials, adding that this move aims to reduce red tapism. Officials said several meetings were held to resolve the issue, following which the government decided that the process needs to be simple. (Bloomberg)

A power department official said landowners will now only need to submit an undertaking to the power distribution company (discom) to install solar panels.

“Earlier, landowners had to obtain an NOC from the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) for installation of solar panels. A tehsildar used to visit the spot and then the process was initiated. In this process, complaints of bribery were received,” the official added.

In a communication to the revenue department on Wednesday, the power department has officially implemented the rule and clarified that installing elevated solar systems does not violate the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954, effectively removing the requirement for Change in Land Use (CLU) for green energy projects.

Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood emphasised that under the new directive, farmers can now earn double income by generating solar power while continuing traditional cultivation below.

“For too long, Delhi’s energy potential was trapped in a years-old legislative maze. While the rest of the world moved toward decentralised energy, our farmers were stuck waiting for permissions that never came,” he said.

Sood said the government is ending the era of “no objection” hurdles and wants that every farm in Delhi should not just grow crops, but also produce the clean energy that powers our city’s future.

“Agricultural activities shall continue strictly underneath elevated solar structures, ensuring that food security is never compromised for energy security. This move aligns Delhi with the Government of India’s vision for a Net Zero future and the national push for renewable energy,” said Sood.

By collaborating with the DDA, law department, and revenue department, the current administration has cleared the legal path in record time to ensure Delhi stays ahead, he added.