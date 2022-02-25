Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

All Covid curbs lifted in Delhi, no online classes in schools from April 1

All Covid-19 restrictions including night curfew has been lifted. Delhi schools will run only physical classes from April 1, the fines for not wearing masks has now been reduced to ₹500
Delhi has lifted all covid-19 curbs(ANI file photo)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

With the decline in covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has withdrawn all covid-19 restrictions. 

 

The schools in Delhi will only run physical classes from April 1. The hybrid mode of schooling will discontinue, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority. 

Several restrictions including night curfew have been removed in view of the depleting covid-19 figures in the national capital. The fines for not wearing masks has now reduced to 500, the chief minister added. 

However, the Delhi government has urged all the citizens to follow covid-19 norms.

Earlier this month, the DDMA in its order on February 4 had asked the hybrid model of learning to continue. The school authorities had been calling for an end to online classes after the covid-19 situation improved. The schools had reopened on February 14 on a hybrid model, this after being shut due to the omicron variant of covid-19. 

The Centre had dropped the clause mandating parents to take decision on sending their children to school. However, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to continue the parental consent clause. 

