Home / India News / No night curfew in Delhi; penalty for not wearing masks reduced to 500
india news

No night curfew in Delhi; penalty for not wearing masks reduced to 500

The penalty for not wearing masks has been reduced to 500 from 2,000 in Delhi. 
Security personnel patrolling at Hauz Khas village in New Delhi during night curfew early this year.&nbsp;(Ishant )
Security personnel patrolling at Hauz Khas village in New Delhi during night curfew early this year. (Ishant )
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

There will be no night curfew in Delhi as the pandemic situation in the Capital is under control, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has decided in a meeting on Friday. Almost all curbs in Delhi remain lifted with schools mandatorily be starting offline classes from April. Not wearing the masks will, however, remain punishable, though the amount of the fine has been reduced from 2,000 to 500.

 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with the curbs being lifted. The government will keep a strict watch, the chief minister said.  

After the second wave of the pandemic last year, the Delhi government brought back night curfew and several other restrictions in the Capital, starting from this year, with the alarming outbreak of Omicron, the variant first detected in South Africa in November 2021. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news covid-19 covid lockdown + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out