All Covid curbs lifted in Delhi, no online classes in schools from April 1
With the decline in covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has withdrawn all covid-19 restrictions.
The schools in Delhi will only run physical classes from April 1. The hybrid mode of schooling will discontinue, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
Several restrictions including night curfew have been removed in view of the depleting covid-19 figures in the national capital. The fines for not wearing masks has now reduced to ₹500, the chief minister added.
However, the Delhi government has urged all the citizens to follow covid-19 norms.
Earlier this month, the DDMA in its order on February 4 had asked the hybrid model of learning to continue. The school authorities had been calling for an end to online classes after the covid-19 situation improved.
The schools had reopened on February 14 on a hybrid model, this after being shut due to the omicron variant of covid-19.
The Centre had dropped the clause mandating parents to take decision on sending their children to school. However, the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to continue the parental consent clause.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.