North civic body seals 14 unlicensed meat shops, most of them in Old Delhi

The veterinary department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook a drive on Wednesday to shut unlicensed meat shops in its jurisdiction and 14 such outlets were sealed and around half a tonne of meat and others goods seized, officials said.

The spokesperson of the civic body said the inspection was conducted by the health and veterinary department of the six administrative zones, with the help of local police, to curb illegal sale of meat. Ten of the shops that were shut are in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone, three in Narela zone and one in Rohini zone, said officials.

The spokesperson further said unlicensed meat shops that were shut in City-SP zone were located in Nabi Karim, Quraish Nagar and near Minto Road. “Three meat shops were sealed in Nabi Karim Ward 91, three in Quraish Nagar in Ward 89 and four near Minto Road in Ward 88,” the official said .

The zonal teams of City-SP zone also removed illegal meat vendors from Daya Basti slum cluster under Ward 82 (Anand Parbat ward). The Narela zone officials sealed three unlicensed meat shops in Singhu village and one unit in Rohini, the spokesperson said.

Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman of the civic body, said the drive was planned in coordination with police and was limited to unlicensed shops. “The goal was to maintain public health standards as during summer, eatables spoil easily. The permanent licensed shops have not been touched. The slaughtering of poultry is only allowed in licensed shops. This drive will continue in the coming days,” he said.