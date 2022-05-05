North civic body seals 14 unlicensed meat shops, most of them in Old Delhi
The veterinary department of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation undertook a drive on Wednesday to shut unlicensed meat shops in its jurisdiction and 14 such outlets were sealed and around half a tonne of meat and others goods seized, officials said.
The spokesperson of the civic body said the inspection was conducted by the health and veterinary department of the six administrative zones, with the help of local police, to curb illegal sale of meat. Ten of the shops that were shut are in the City-Sadar Paharganj zone, three in Narela zone and one in Rohini zone, said officials.
The spokesperson further said unlicensed meat shops that were shut in City-SP zone were located in Nabi Karim, Quraish Nagar and near Minto Road. “Three meat shops were sealed in Nabi Karim Ward 91, three in Quraish Nagar in Ward 89 and four near Minto Road in Ward 88,” the official said .
The zonal teams of City-SP zone also removed illegal meat vendors from Daya Basti slum cluster under Ward 82 (Anand Parbat ward). The Narela zone officials sealed three unlicensed meat shops in Singhu village and one unit in Rohini, the spokesperson said.
Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman of the civic body, said the drive was planned in coordination with police and was limited to unlicensed shops. “The goal was to maintain public health standards as during summer, eatables spoil easily. The permanent licensed shops have not been touched. The slaughtering of poultry is only allowed in licensed shops. This drive will continue in the coming days,” he said.
-
West Bengal cops delaying arrests of six in Jahangirpuri case: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officials have blamed their West Bengal counterparts for causing delays in arresting those involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri last month, saying that six main accused hiding in the state have managed to evade arrest due to this. When contacted, an IG-rank officer of West Bengal police said that they have to follow certain formalities in such cases. The Delhi Police officer said they have identified the six persons.
-
Delhi: Rain brings relief to parched city
Dark grey clouds saved the capital's residents from another day of sweltering heat on Wednesday and, by evening, they had given way to rain and even hail in parts of Delhi. Gusty winds of speeds of up to 50km per hour further aided in cooling down the city, India Meteorological Department officials said. Areas such as Rohini and Pitampura also reported brief hail activity post noon, the IMD said.
-
Two girls among 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu
Two girls were among three persons reported dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu region while the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored following brief disruption on Wednesday. Intermittent mild rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day, bringing relief from the heatwave which was prevalent in some parts of the UT. SDRF and police teams were deployed to trace Damin Sheikh, 12. However, the boy remained missing when reports last poured in.
-
It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu
Congress' newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday. The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. Sukhu's supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan.
-
Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday. He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics