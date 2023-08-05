3 Delhi railway stations set for overhaul

Northern Railway on Friday announced that 71 of its railway stations will be redeveloped as part of the Central government’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), under which 508 stations across the county will be revamped at a cost of over ₹24,470 crore, officials said aware of the matter said. These include three stations in Delhi — Narela, Sabzi Mandi and Delhi Cantt, and 11 others in the National Capital Region — Sonipat, Shamli, Rohtak, Pataudi road, Narwana, Modi Nagar, Mansa, Jind, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh.

These include three stations in Delhi — Narela, Sabzi Mandi and Delhi Cantt, and 11 others in the National Capital Region . (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the redevelopment project, authorities will remove unwanted structures from these stations, and ensure better circulating areas. The stations will also boast of newly designed buildings and upgraded parking areas.

Shobhan Choudhuri, general manager of Northern Railway, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 508 stations on August 6.

“The facilities planned under ABSS include smooth access to railway stations by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating areas, upgraded parking spaces, divyangjan (differently abled) friendly infrastructure, and environmentally conducive buildings by using green or renewable energy,” Choudhuri said.

He said the new stations will also depict local art and culture through graffiti. Other features include 12-metre roof plazas, the clubbing of different types of existing waiting halls to create larger waiting halls, dedicated spaces for executive lounges and business meetings, and improving the second-entry access to the station buildings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choudhuri said so far, work under ABSS had been completed at three stations in India — the Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh, Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal station in Bengaluru, and the Gandhinagar Capital station in Gujarat.

“State-of-the-art facilities have been developed for passengers at the stations. Lifts, escalators, concourses, waiting rooms and retail areas with modern facilities have been provided for the benefit of the passengers,” he added, stating a total of 71 railway stations under Northern Railway were set for a familiar facelift, 14 of which come under the Delhi Division.

Revamp of New Delhi station planned

The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has held a pre-bid meeting with at least 10 realty firms that have expressed interest in the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station. Officials said that September 29 is the last date for the submission of bids, that will be opened in the first week of October, and the selected contractor will get 45 months to complete the work. The estimated project cost is ₹4700 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The revamp plan for the New Delhi station includes the construction of dedicated access roads, multi-modal transit hub (MMTH) buildings, a roof plaza, a parcel building, the development of surrounding circulation areas, road widening projects, and seven flyovers on roads approaching the station.

The new plan includes a terraced infinity shape that spans three floors. Functioning as a terminal for transit-oriented development (TOD), it will serve as a multi-modal hub, catering to various transportation modes. Facilities at the station will include a food court, waiting lounge, play areas for children, and a space for local products. The station will also prioritize proper illumination, clear signage and convenient access through lifts and escalators.

“The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is one of our flagship projects. The objective of the project is to elevate the station into a world-class transportation hub, providing state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. This comprehensive development plan envisions the station as an integrated transportation hub seamlessly connecting rail, metro, bus, and other modes of transport, ensuring convenient and hassle-free connectivity for passengers. The associated infrastructure construction includes the development of commercial spaces, multi-modal integration facilities, modern passenger terminals, parking facilities, world-class waiting lounges, and other amenities to cater to the needs of all classes of passengers,” said Ved Prakash Dudeja, chairman of RLDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON