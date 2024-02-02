Notice to Delhi govt over demand for FOB on Josip Broz Tito Marg

The Delhi high court on Friday sought Delhi government’s response on a petition seeking construction of a foot overbridge on Josip Broz Tito Marg, linking Sadiq Nagar and Greater Kailash - 1. Quoting response to an RTI application, the petition said that there were a 11 accidents and 15 casualties on the Josip Broz Tito Marg stretch during November 7, 2019 and November 7, 2023. (HT Photo)

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while issuing notice posted the matter for May 16.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The plea, filed by Abhishek Dutt, former councillor of the Kasturba Nagar ward and a Congress leader, stated that the foot overbridge’s construction was imperative as the area around the road has more than 4,000 households, four schools including a blind school, three community centres, and three office spaces.

Dutt, in the plea, filed through advocate Karan Nagarath quoted response to an RTI application which said that there were a 11 accidents and 15 casualties on the stretch during November 7, 2019 and November 7, 2023, between central school to Delhi Jal Board office on BRT Road near Defence Colony.

“This area is densely populated and the significant number of commuters and residents, belonging to the lower-income/ middle class backgrounds, heavily rely on public transportation and use this route, on foot, for their daily commutes. However, over the years, several unfortunate accidents and casualties have been witnessed in this area, which poses a grave risk to the safety of the commuters, compelling them to navigate through the hustle and bustle of fast-paced traffic, without a safe passage,” the petition said.

It was also stated that the construction of the foot overbridge had not materialised despite the Public Works Department (PWD) giving an undertaking before the Delhi high court that it had approved in 2018, the construction of foot overbridges at two locations on the Josip Broz Tito Marg, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.