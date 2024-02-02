 Notice to Delhi govt over demand for FOB on Josip Broz Tito Marg | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Notice to Delhi govt over demand for FOB on Josip Broz Tito Marg

Notice to Delhi govt over demand for FOB on Josip Broz Tito Marg

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 03, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The plea, filed by Abhishek Dutt, former councillor of Kasturba Nagar ward and a Congress leader, said the area has more than 4,000 households

The Delhi high court on Friday sought Delhi government’s response on a petition seeking construction of a foot overbridge on Josip Broz Tito Marg, linking Sadiq Nagar and Greater Kailash - 1.

Quoting response to an RTI application, the petition said that there were a 11 accidents and 15 casualties on the Josip Broz Tito Marg stretch during November 7, 2019 and November 7, 2023. (HT Photo)
Quoting response to an RTI application, the petition said that there were a 11 accidents and 15 casualties on the Josip Broz Tito Marg stretch during November 7, 2019 and November 7, 2023. (HT Photo)

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora while issuing notice posted the matter for May 16.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The plea, filed by Abhishek Dutt, former councillor of the Kasturba Nagar ward and a Congress leader, stated that the foot overbridge’s construction was imperative as the area around the road has more than 4,000 households, four schools including a blind school, three community centres, and three office spaces.

Dutt, in the plea, filed through advocate Karan Nagarath quoted response to an RTI application which said that there were a 11 accidents and 15 casualties on the stretch during November 7, 2019 and November 7, 2023, between central school to Delhi Jal Board office on BRT Road near Defence Colony.

“This area is densely populated and the significant number of commuters and residents, belonging to the lower-income/ middle class backgrounds, heavily rely on public transportation and use this route, on foot, for their daily commutes. However, over the years, several unfortunate accidents and casualties have been witnessed in this area, which poses a grave risk to the safety of the commuters, compelling them to navigate through the hustle and bustle of fast-paced traffic, without a safe passage,” the petition said.

It was also stated that the construction of the foot overbridge had not materialised despite the Public Works Department (PWD) giving an undertaking before the Delhi high court that it had approved in 2018, the construction of foot overbridges at two locations on the Josip Broz Tito Marg, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On