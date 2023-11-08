Notify Ridge as forest land for face contempt: HC tells Delhi chief secy

The Delhi high court on Wednesday questioned the state government’s “expressing helplessness” to declare un-encroached forest land in the Ridge area as a reserved forest, and directed the chief secretary to issue a notification within two weeks, warning him of contempt if he fails to act on the order.

A haze enveloped the Akshardham Temple on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The court made the remarks while considering pleas raising the issues of the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi, the well-being of the Ridge, and filling up vacancies in the forest department.

“Why is the administration expressing helplessness? Why can’t you (Delhi government) say that you can’t do this (issue notification for declaring forests as reserved forests). That we are all at the mercy of god. What answer is this? Top officer is looking into this and they still can’t do anything?” justice Jasmeet Singh said to Delhi government’s counsel.

The judge added, “Why aren’t you acting against the deputy conservator of forest (DCF) who isn’t performing? What is the problem in issuing notifications regarding the forest land which is un-encroached?”

The court also pulled up the oversight committee tasked by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2021 to oversee the progress of removal of encroachments from the southern Ridge for its “casual pace” in holding meetings and only clearing 82.132 hectares of the 394 hectares encroached land.

On Wednesday, climate activist Bhavreen Kandhari, appearing through lawyer Aditya Prasad, submitted that though NGT on January 15, 2021 had directed the chief secretary to take steps to finalise the notification for reserved forest within three months, the official had failed to issue the same. The petitioner added that although the oversight committee was supposed to meet monthly, the committee had met only six times since 2021.

The Delhi government, appearing through advocate Satyakam, submitted before the court that since the forest settlement officers had an influx of cases, there was a need to regulate the meetings to ensure that they are conducted monthly. “This exercise must be a continuous exercise. These officers should have regular meetings,” the counsel added.

Justice Singh then directed forest department officials to file a status report within two weeks on the concrete steps taken to reclaim land in the southern Ridge, and afforestation actions taken in respect of reclaimed land.

Notably, the high court last week had asked forest authorities to remove illegal structures located in the southern Ridge. Warning officials of contempt, the court said that encroachment was taking place in the Ridge area right under the nose of government officials.

“What is happening in southern Ridge? This is shocking. 300 hectares of land, all encroached. This is not acceptable. People of Delhi are wanting trees. Look at the level of pollution, the air quality. Maybe trees can help us. I will give you (forest department) one week. Show what action is taken (for removal of encroachment). It’s all concrete jungle. In place of forest, there is concrete jungle,” the court had said.

